BASS, Alabama Power to award scholarships to Alabama students

BASS and Alabama Power are partnering to award two $5,000 scholarships this year for students currently attending, or planning to attend, a technical school or community college in the state.

The applicant must reside in an Alabama Power service area and be a member of a BASS High School Club or the BASS Nation, a worldwide network of affiliated BASS clubs whose members are active in conservation initiatives and youth programs.

“Alabama Power not only keeps the lights on in our home state of Alabama, but it also brightens the future of young people in the state through these innovative scholarships,” BASS CEO Bruce Akin said. “All of us at BASS are proud to take part in this effort to help young people achieve their dreams.”

Young Alabama anglers could reel in scholarships from BASS and Alabama Power. (contributed) Young Alabama anglers could reel in scholarships from BASS and Alabama Power. (contributed) Young Alabama anglers could reel in scholarships from BASS and Alabama Power. (contributed) Young Alabama anglers could reel in scholarships from BASS and Alabama Power. (contributed) Young Alabama anglers could reel in scholarships from BASS and Alabama Power. (contributed) Young Alabama anglers could reel in scholarships from BASS and Alabama Power. (contributed) Young Alabama anglers could reel in scholarships from BASS and Alabama Power. (contributed) Young Alabama anglers could reel in scholarships from BASS and Alabama Power. (contributed) Young Alabama anglers could reel in scholarships from BASS and Alabama Power. (contributed) Young Alabama anglers could reel in scholarships from BASS and Alabama Power. (contributed) Young Alabama anglers could reel in scholarships from BASS and Alabama Power. (contributed)

The award can be used to cover tuition, textbooks or living expenses.

Applications can be found at Bassmaster.com/nation-application. An official academic transcript, a letter of introduction and two letters of recommendation are required to apply. The deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 8.

“We are proud to partner with BASS to teach our future leaders to be good stewards of the environment and reward them for their hard work,” said Zeke Smith, Alabama Power executive vice president of External Affairs. “These scholarships will help students continue developing the high-demand skills necessary for a career in the future workforce of Alabama.”

Recipients will be notified by Monday, Nov. 5 and will be featured on Bassmaster.com.