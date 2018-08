Great food and beautiful views – Dauphin’s Restaurant in Mobile is a customer favorite.

One dish has gotten on the radar of the Alabama Tourism Department – Smoked Gumbo Z-Herb.

With five different meats and stocked full of greens, it’s a hearty dish that also freezes well.



Gumbo from Dauphin’s Restaurant makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.