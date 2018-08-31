James Spann: A few scattered storms for Alabama over the weekend

RADAR CHECK: The majority of the showers and thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon are down across the southern half of the state; showers are pretty isolated over the northern counties. The sky is generally cloudy, and temperatures are mostly in the 80s. Scattered showers will fade away later tonight.

THE WEEKEND: An upper ridge will slowly strengthen, so at this point we project fairly typical weather for the first of September — partly sunny days, fair nights and a few widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The chance of any one spot getting wet is 30 to 40 percent Saturday, dropping to 25 percent Sunday afternoon.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games tonight, the weather will be warm and humid with just an outside risk of a shower during the first half. Temperatures will fall from the low 80s into the upper 70s.

Saturday, Auburn takes on Washington in Atlanta in Mercedes Benz Stadium (2:30 p.m. Central kickoff). Outside the domed stadium, afternoon temperatures will be in the 87- to 90-degree range with the risk of a shower or thunderstorm.

Then, Saturday evening, Alabama will take on Louisville in Orlando (7 p.m. Central kickoff). The weather will be humid, and a shower or thunderstorm is possible during the game, mainly during the first half. The temperature will be in the low 80s at kickoff, falling into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge holds, and for north and central Alabama highs each day will be in the 88- to 91-degree range with just a few isolated afternoon showers. Look for partly sunny days and mostly fair nights. There is a chance rain and storms will increase over south Alabama in the latter half of the week because of a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico.

TROPICS: A disturbance near the Cape Verde Islands is expected to become Tropical Storm Florence tonight. It will move over the far eastern Atlantic, far from land, over the weekend and early next week. There’s a good chance it becomes a hurricane by the middle of next week, and as it gains latitude there is a decent chance it recurves harmlessly into the Atlantic with no impact to North America. But that is not totally carved in stone; we will keep an eye on it.

A tropical wave over Hispaniola will move toward the Gulf of Mexico next week, but the National Hurricane Center gives it only a 10 percent chance of development over the next five days because of harsh environmental conditions. It could bring some rain to the Gulf Coast over the latter half of the week, however; we will keep an eye on it.

And, over in the western Pacific, Super Typhoon Jebi is packing sustained winds of around 170 mph. It will impact Japan early next week, but it will be weakening by then. Still, there is potential for a high-impact event with a number of population centers across the projected path.

