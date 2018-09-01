Recipe: BBQ Chicken Sliders with Dill Pickle Slaw

Football season is nearly here and you’re going to need an easy and impressive recipe to show off to your tailgating pals. Well, do I have one for you. My friends at Stubb’s Bar-B-Q and I teamed up to bring you these amazing BBQ Chicken Pull-Apart Sliders with Dill Pickle Slaw.

While the ingredient list might seem a little long, these sliders are super easy to put together. They just take a few steps and I’ve included as much detail as possible. Since the chicken is cooked in the slow cooker, it makes it even easier.

What sets these apart is the delicious sauce that you pour over them before you bake them. It’s kicked up a notch with the addition of Stubb’s Barb-B-Q Spice Rub to add even more flavor. It’s the same rub that was crafted by C.B. “Stubb” Stubblefield himself at his original Texas Bar-B-Q joint — a perfect blend of sea salt, paprika and black pepper.

And don’t get me started on the Dill Pickle Slaw. I absolutely love dill pickles, so this was a no-brainer. In fact, as a kid I would get in trouble for drinking the dill pickle juice right out of the jar. I hear lots of folks drinking it for health benefits, like muscle cramps, but I just love the taste. Well, this slaw has some serious dill pickle taste! I just love it.

Whip these sandwiches up for your next pigskin party or just a casual dinner and your family and friends will declare you the winner. I promise.

Y’all enjoy!

BBQ Chicken Sliders with Dill Pickle Slaw

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 12 sandwiches

Ingredients

For the chicken sandwiches:

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 cup Stubb’s Sticky Sweet Bar-B-Q Sauce

1 (12-count) package sweet Hawaiian rolls

6 tablespoons butter melted

1 teaspoon Stubb’s Bar-B-Q Spice Rub

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon firmly packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

For the slaw:

1(10-ounce) package angel hair slaw

1/2 cup chopped dill pickles or dill pickle relish

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons pickle juice

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions

Pour a couple tablespoons of the barbecue sauce into the bottom of the slow cooker. Place the chicken on top, then pour the remaining sauce over the chicken. Cover and cook on low for about 4 hours. Once the chicken is done, remove from the slow cooker. Allow to cool enough to handle, then shred. Return the meat to the slow cooker and mix with the juices. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Slice the entire loaf of rolls in half horizontally. Place the bottom half in the baking dish then place the shredded chicken on top. Then add the top half of the rolls. Make the sauce by combining the melted butter, barbecue spice rub, Worcestershire, sugar and mustard in a small bowl. Pour the sauce over the sandwiches. Bake immediately or allow to marinate for no more than 24 hours (covered in the fridge). Bake uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes or until the tops of the rolls are a deep golden brown. While the sandwiches bake, make the slaw by combining the slaw mix and pickles in a large bowl. Make the dressing by combining the mayonnaise, pickle juice, sugar, salt and garlic powder in a small bowl. Pour it over the slaw, mix well and refrigerate.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out The Southern Bite Cookbook