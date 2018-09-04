Safety is the top priority of Alabama Power employees. Hydro Generation Compliance Specialist Dan Patten’s job is to make it a reality rather than a goal.

“One of the first things I heard about Target Zero, when I got to the company, was that they wanted everyone to go home the same way they arrived that day – safe – and that was the first time I had heard that from a company,” he said.

Patten has been with Alabama Power for five years, previously at Plant Gadsden and for the past eight months supporting Lay, Mitchell, Jordan, Bouldin and Martin Dams. His goal each week is to visit the dams, sit down with staff to solve problems and discuss compliance programs and updates.



Alabama Power employee keeps safety at the forefront of hydro generation from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Patten is responsible for making sure the dams are in compliance through training employees, walking down facilities and keeping programs up to date.

His main concern is making sure that all workers are safe and have the tools needed to keep the dams in compliance. Patten takes Target Zero out of the office and into the community when he volunteers. He has coached soccer for the past 10 years.

“I enjoy being on the field, as part of a team” he said. “I recognize that anyone who coaches has a lasting impact on the players.”

“My hope has always been that I could give players a place where they can feel included, where they can learn and be part of a team, where they are cared for and encouraged,” Patten said.

Patten also volunteers with United Way in Anniston. Many professionals make it a point to leave their work at the office. Patten, on the other hand, embraces his business and personal life as one. He takes experiences from the community and applies them to his family and Alabama Power, and vice versa.

“I want my community and the plants that I support to be better as a result of me having been there,” he said.