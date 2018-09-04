Gulf Coast could see a rough night as Gordon approaches

Tropical Storm Gordon is making its way to a landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast.

The center of the storm could be over the Mississippi coast in the early morning hours Wednesday. However, the impacts from the rain, wind and storm surge could stretch from Florida to Louisiana.

Crews from Alabama Power, Mississippi Power, Gulf Power and Georgia Power are ready to respond to restore any outages after Gordon passes through.

Reporter Keisa Sharpe and meteorologist Dennis Washington talk about what to expect tonight.

What to expect from Tropical Storm Gordon overnight from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The power companies aren’t the only ones preparing for Gordon. Saraland Public Works spent the morning packing and distributing sand bags to residents to help fight against flooding.