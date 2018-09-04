James Spann: Gordon getting close to Alabama-Mississippi coast

GORDON TO MAKE LANDFALL TONIGHT: Tropical Storm Gordon in the Gulf of Mexico, south of Orange Beach, continues to move steadily toward the coast this afternoon. For the northern half of the state, we have scattered showers and storms over the western counties, mainly west of I-65; they are moving to the west/northwest.

Here is the latest impact information on Gordon.

TRACK/INTENSITY: Gordon is expected to make landfall tonight just west of Dauphin Island, near the Alabama/Mississippi border, as a category one hurricane. For now, Gordon is still packing sustained winds of 65 mph, and the pressure is still above 1,000 mb. Some strengthening is still possible before it reaches the coast tonight.

Widespread rain is now on the coast from Gulf Shores all the way eastward to Apalachicola; the large rain mass will cover all of Mobile and Baldwin counties by evening.

WARNINGS: A Hurricane Warning is in effect from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border, including all of the Alabama Gulf Coast. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Shell Beach to Dauphin Island.

COASTAL IMPACT: Rain amounts of 3-6 inches are likely across southwest Alabama, and a flash flood watch remains in effect for Mobile, Baldwin, Washington and Escambia counties. A storm surge of 3 to 5 feet is forecast for Mobile County/Dauphin Island, and 2 to 4 feet for Baldwin County (Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach).

A few isolated tornadoes and waterspouts are possible on the Alabama coast tonight.

Sustained winds of 30-50 mph are likely on the Alabama coast tonight, with potential gusts to hurricane force (75 mph).

INLAND IMPACT: The heaviest rain tonight and Wednesday from Gordon in Alabama will be south of a line from Butler to Monroeville to Florala. Showers are a good bet over the western half of the state Wednesday as far north as Haleyville, but amounts should be fairly light north of I-20.

Rain amounts north and east of Birmingham will be very light and spotty through midweek despite Gordon passing to the west.

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) up Wednesday for parts of west Alabama. We will watch radar closely for any tropical showers that try to rotate; an isolated tornado can’t be totally ruled out.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: We will maintain the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday, mainly over the western half of the state; then, Friday looks generally dry with only isolated afternoon showers. After highs in the 80s through midweek, we will see a maximum temperature close to 90 Friday afternoon.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Don’t look for much change Saturday; it will be partly sunny and hot, with only isolated afternoon showers and a high near 90. Then, on Sunday, a surface front will drift down into Tennessee, and scattered showers and storms should become more numerous over the northern half of the state. Sunday’s high will be in the upper 80s for most communities.

NEXT WEEK: We will maintain the chance of scattered showers and storms for at least the first half of the week, but the Tennessee front will stall and dissipate north of Alabama. There’s no sign of any really cool air; remember, the first good cool-air push of the season usually arrives here in late September.

FLORENCE IS NOW A HURRICANE: Hurricane Florence is packing sustained winds of 75 mph, in the open Atlantic far from land. It remains to be seen whether the system will recurve into the Atlantic or bend westward toward North America. One way or another, it is a long way out there and just something to watch for now.

A wave in the far eastern Atlantic should become Tropical Storm Helene over the next few days; it is moving west/northwest. Again, it’s way to early to know the final destination.

