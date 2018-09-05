On this day in Alabama history: highest temperature ever recorded in state

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

On this day in Alabama history: highest temperature ever recorded in state
Centreville weather recordings, September 1925. (Courtesy Dr. John Christy)

Sept. 5, 1925

It can get pretty hot in the summer in Alabama, but nowhere in the state has it ever been hotter than in Centreville one broiling, Labor Day weekend.

On Friday, Sept. 5, 1925, the thermometer reading peaked at 112 degrees in the small, Bibb County town. According to the Alabama Department of Archives and History, that Labor Day weekend was a scorcher throughout the state, with several cities and towns recording 100-plus-degree temperatures.

Read more at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Alabama Department of Archives and History, or the Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Centreville is the county seat of Bibb County, designated so in 1815 when squatters moved into the area. Its proximity to the Cahaba River Falls makes the city a popular outdoor recreation destination. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Jimmy Emerson)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Richmond Pearson Hobson

James Spann: Rain mainly for west Alabama today

