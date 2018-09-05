On this day in Alabama history: highest temperature ever recorded in state

Sept. 5, 1925

It can get pretty hot in the summer in Alabama, but nowhere in the state has it ever been hotter than in Centreville one broiling, Labor Day weekend.

On Friday, Sept. 5, 1925, the thermometer reading peaked at 112 degrees in the small, Bibb County town. According to the Alabama Department of Archives and History, that Labor Day weekend was a scorcher throughout the state, with several cities and towns recording 100-plus-degree temperatures.

Read more at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Alabama Department of Archives and History, or the Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.