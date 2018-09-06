Alabama Power has restored all Tropical Storm Gordon outages in the state

Alabama Power has restored electricity to all customers who lost power due to Tropical Storm Gordon.

The company said as of 11 a.m. Thursday, no customers who lost power due to the storm were still without power.

Throughout the course of the storm, nearly 75,000 customers were affected, though there were never more than 31,000 customers without power at any given time due to the weather system.

As outages grew, additional support from the central part of the state was mobilized Wednesday, with crews traveling to the Mobile area to assist in restoration efforts. Ultimately, close to 1,100 linemen, evaluators, contractors and other crew members were involved in the restoration. Alabama Power established a staging area at the Mobile Greyhound Park in Theodore, serving food to workers and refueling and resupplying trucks as needed.

Alabama Power’s Customer Service Center also supported storm response efforts. The group handled more than 35,000 customer contacts over the numerous service channels the company offers customers.