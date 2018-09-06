On this day in Alabama history: Goldenrod designated as state flower

Sept. 6, 1927

Woe the unfortunate goldenrod. Not only has this lovely native bloom, with its glorious golden spires, been falsely accused of being the source of seasonal hay fever (blame the true culprit: ragweed), it also has suffered the indignity of losing its place as the official state flower. On Sept. 6, 1927, the Legislature bestowed the title upon the goldenrod, at the same time naming the Yellowhammer the official state bird. But in 1959, a bevy of women from Butler County succeeded in getting the goldenrod dethroned. In their view, the camellia – a native of Japan – was much preferred to the goldenrod, which they categorized as a common weed. In 1999, some 40 years after the goldenrod’s official humiliation, lawmakers refined their position, choosing a specific camellia, Camellia japonica L., as the state flower and selecting the oak-leaf hydrangea as the state wildflower. The goldenrod continues to await its official redemption.

Alabama’s former state flower, goldenrod. (Liz West, Wikipedia) Alabama’s former state flower, goldenrod. (Bob Peterson, Flickr) The official state bird of Alabama, the northern flicker is a beautifully marked woodpecker that is unusual for its habit of feeding on the ground, rather than in trees. Alabama’s nickname The Yellowhammer State derives from this bird’s nickname, a reference to its drumming activities and its yellow markings in flight. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of Geoffrey E. Hill) Alabama’s state flower, Camellia japonica L. (MabelAmber, Pixabay) Alabama’s state wildflower, the oak-leaf hydrangea. (leoleobobeo, Pixabay) Monarch butterfly on goldenrod on beach in Rhode Island State Ninigret Conservation Area, 2011. (Andrew MacLachlin/USFWS)

