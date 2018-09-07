National Drive Electric Week showcase coming to Birmingham’s Brookwood Village

The public is invited to celebrate National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) with the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition (ACFC) on Saturday, Sept. 8, starting at 10 a.m. at Brookwood Village.

“We will have owners of electric vehicles on hand to show off their vehicles and answer questions about the cost savings they have enjoyed and their experiences driving a plug-in electric vehicle,” said Mark Bentley, executive director of the ACFC. “Electric vehicles give off zero emissions, are economical to drive and provide good, high-paying jobs right here in our state.”

Festivities will include an electric vehicle (EV) showcase featuring new and used cars from automakers such as Nissan, Chevrolet, Tesla, Ford, BMW, Fiat, Toyota, Honda, Cadillac, Chrysler and Hyundai.

The Showcase is hosted by the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition, UAB Sustainability, Alabama Power, the City of Birmingham and Zero Emissions Owners Group (ZEOG). Interested attendees can sign up for the free event here.

The NDEW Showcase runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot east of Macy’s.