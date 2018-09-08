Recipe: Homemade Pear Jam

Chef Brittany Garrigus of Satterfield's Restaurant uses fresh Alabama home-grown pears for seasonal Homemade Pear Jam. (Alabama NewsCenter)
Les Dames Takeover series is underway through Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Market at Pepper Place. Live cooking presentations will showcase some of the most prominent chefs from the Birmingham metropolitan area.
Cooking demonstrations begin at 9 a.m. and include a taste-testing and samples of Alabama-grown food.
Combine sugar and vanilla bean paste (or extract) in pot. Heat pot to low-medium heat and add chopped pears. Cook on low heat for about 45 minutes until boiling. Treat on a frozen plate to make sure the jam is set. Transfer jam into jar or serve and enjoy. Garrigus recommends serving the jam on top of ice cream, hot biscuits or with grilled chicken or pork.