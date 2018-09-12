Author Marti Buckley to sign copies of new book at Birmingham’s Market at Pepper Place

Homewood native and author Marti Buckley is celebrating a combination homecoming, book tour and Market at Pepper Place Les Dames takeover Saturday.

Buckley will share stories and sell and sign copies of her book, “Basque Country: A Culinary Journey Through a Food Lover’s Paradise,” from Artisan Books in the Market chef demo area from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Chef Frank Stitt, owner of Highlands Bar & Grill, the James Beard Award winner for 2018 Outstanding Restaurant, is among those who have heaped praise on the book.

“Basque Country is one of the most heartfelt, exciting books on food I’ve seen; Marti Buckley makes you fall in love with (these) unique, real, and rustic flavors and textures,” said Stitt, a regular shopper at the Market at Pepper Place.

Buckley trained in Stitt’s kitchen for two years, working her way up from garde-manger to pasta chef de partie.

The Basque Country in northern Spain has more Michelin-starred restaurants per capita than any other region in the world and four of its restaurants have been declared among “The World’s 50 Best.”

"Basque Country: A Culinary Journey Through a Food Lover's Paradise" is the first book from Alabama author Marti Buckley. (Artisan Books)

In “Basque Country,” Buckley explores the culture and cuisine and shares 100 of the recipes. Among the dishes are Spring Vegetable Stew, Lamb in Chilindrón Sauce, Salt Cod in Biscayne Sauce, Fried Anchovies, Caramelized Custard Bread and Basque Sloe Liquor.

Buckley spent eight years living in Basque Country and roaming the countryside to collect stories, learn techniques and spend time with chefs, home cooks, fishermen and farmers to connect with the central role food plays in Basque culture.

“Basque Country” is Buckley’s first book and was released on Sept. 4. It sells for $35 in hardcover.

Buckley’s appearance is part of the Market at Pepper Place’s month-long spotlight on top women in food in Birmingham with Les Dames d’Escoffier International’s Birmingham Chapter.

Prior to the book signing, the Les Dames Market takeover continues with a 9 a.m. cooking demo by culinary educators, dietitians and nutrition experts Patricia Terry, with Samford University Wellness Kitchen, and Jessica Ivey of JessicaIveyRDN.com.

You can follow Bucklery on Instagram @martibuckley, and on her blog, travelcookeat.com.