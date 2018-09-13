Alabama Wildlife Federation calling all Birmingham cook teams

Have you got game? How about a little fish or fowl? If the answer to either of those questions is yes, it’s time to fire up your grill and get ready to battle some of the best backyard chefs from the Birmingham area. If you think you have what it takes, you can prove it Thursday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m., as the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) hosts its Wild Game Cook-Off at the Birmingham Zoo.

Cook teams are needed, so grab your apron, best recipes and get ready for a great night of food and fellowship. Entry for the cook teams is free, but teams must pre-register before the day of the event at www.alabamawildlife.org.

Categories include wild game, fish and fowl. Prizes will be awarded to first through third places in each division, as well as Best Overall and Best Presentation. The overall winner will be invited to the State Finals at Lanark in Millbrook on Aug. 10, 2019 to compete for the title of AWF 2019 Wild Game Cook-Off State Champion.

If cooking isn’t your thing, you still can get fired up about tasting some delicious dishes. Ample servings of great food are always featured, including entrees such as venison, duck, dove, pheasant and more.

The event will be the perfect opportunity for sportsmen and women and outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy some good old-fashioned fun, and for backyard chefs to show off their culinary skills.

Tickets are $40 per couple prior to the event and $50 at the door. The ticket price includes one AWF membership, a subscription to the “Alabama Wildlife” magazine and all the food and beverages you want.

Tickets are available online at alabamawildlife.org or contact the AWF at 1-800-822-WILD. You may also contact John Burkett at (205) 567-1008 or [email protected]; Winn Raughley at (205) 365-5125 or [email protected]; or Sam Donnell at (205) 515-8230 or [email protected] for tickets or more information. Proceeds benefit the AWF’s programs and projects.

The federation, established by sportsmen in 1935, is the state’s oldest and largest citizens’ conservation organization. The mission of the AWF, a 501(c)3 nonprofit group supported by membership dues and donations, is to promote conservation and wise use of Alabama’s wildlife and related natural resources as a basis for economic and social prosperity.

To learn more about the AWF, including membership details, programs and projects, visit www.alabamawildlife.org or call 1-800-822-WILD.