Can’t Miss Alabama highlights Land Aid concert headlining Will Stewart

Land Aid 2018

Alabama native singer and songwriter Will Stewart will headline at the 10th annual Land Aid event presented by Alabama Power and Greener State on Friday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. Stewart released “County Seat” in 2017 and was featured in Rolling Stone magazine. Other performers are Green Seed and Rebecca Egeland. The proceeds will go to the Fresh Water Land Trust for conservation and trail building projects. Early arrivals will have a chance of winning gift cards and other prizes, including a trip with Treeline Expeditions. The venue is the Avondale Brewing Company at 201 41st St. S. in Birmingham. Learn more at http://www.freshwaterlandtrust.org. Stay current through social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For general information, email [email protected]. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the event.

Join us for Land Aid 2018! from Freshwater Land Trust on Vimeo.

‘Hello Dolly!’

The Broadway musical “Hello Dolly!” will run Sept. 13-30 at the Virginia Samford Theatre in Birmingham. Match-making Dolly Gallagher Levi travels to the home of Horace Vandergelder in Yonkers, New York, to manipulate him into marriage. Enjoy the show’s hit songs, “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Ribbons Down My Back,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” “Hello Dolly!” “Elegance” and “It Only Takes a Moment.” Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Get tickets here. To learn more about the production, visit the website.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery presents “Menopause the Musical” through Sunday, Sept. 16. The hilarious musical features four women who meet at a lingerie sale. Find out what millions of women are laughing about. For tickets, click here. To learn more about the production, visit the website.

Riverfest

Barbecue connoisseurs from across the country will be in Decatur for the 24th annual Riverfest cook-off competition Sept. 14-15. The competition offers live music, food vendors, games and children’s activities. Professional and amateur teams will compete for prizes and trophies. This year’s cook-off is presented by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Proceeds from the award-winning barbecue will benefit Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. For more information, call 256-353-0157.The venue is at the Ingalls Harbor Pavilion at 802-A Wilson St. in Decatur.

Riverfest offers live music, food vendors, games and children’s activities. (contributed)

Jazz in the Park

This weekend’s Jazz in the Park concert series will feature TAD of Jazz and Kim Scott on Sunday, Sept. 16 from 6-9 p.m. at Huntsville Big Spring Park East. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com/. Follow Jazz in the Park on Facebook for inclement weather and other notifications. Dates are subject to change.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

It’s the perfect time of year to see what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Beautiful camellias, roses, salvias and perennials are among the array of flowers. View the September gallery here. Admission is free. Follow this link for donations. The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The garden is located at 2612 Lane Park Road.

Iberiabank ZooGala 2018

The Birmingham Zoo presents IBERIABANK ZooGala – Indaba in Africa on Friday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. Party at the zoo as you hear your favorite dance tunes. Enjoy a silent auction and festive décor with dinner and cocktails.Throughout the evening, guests will experience special animal walkabouts and greetings. The proceeds will benefit the Birmingham Zoo’s animal care and educational programs. The attire is cocktail and you must be 21 and older to attend. Purchase tickets here.

Live entertainment will be performed by The Main Attraction for your dancing pleasure. (contributed) Stunning décor inspired by African safaris, markets, savannahs, rainforests and coastlines will transform the event into an evening to remember. (contributed)

Trucks by the Tracks

People of all ages will enjoy a variety of food trucks at Trucks by the Tracks Sunday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feast on chicken, hamburgers, tacos, fruit bowls, dessert and other enticing treats. Music performances include Dominique Posey, The Oxy Morons, Rachael Roberts and the Huffman High School Drum Line. The proceeds will support Railroad Park. The Western half of Railroad Park (14th Street – 16th Street) is not part of the festival; it will remain open to the public. Alcohol and coolers are not allowed. ATM machines will be provided by Regions Bank. Purchase tickets here. For the complete list of food trucks, follow this link. For more information, call 205-521-9933.