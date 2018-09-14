Callaghan’s burger is one of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

It’s hard to imagine a place more inviting or comfortable than Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in Mobile. It’s easy to see how this became an oasis for workers looking to toss back some beers and blow off some steam back in the day.

These days, Callaghan’s is known more for its food than its brews (though it does maintain a nice craft beer selection).

Callaghan’s Irish Social Club burger makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

It’s take on a classic bacon cheeseburger is an example of its straightforward, simple approach that makes everything about Callaghan’s warm and friendly.

The burger earned its spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of “100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.”