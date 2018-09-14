James Spann: Hot, dry weekend ahead for Alabama; Florence is inland

HOT SEPTEMBER AFTERNOON: Sinking air on the periphery of Hurricane Florence is bringing a sunny, hot day to Alabama. Compressional heating has pushed temperatures into the mid 90s in a few spots; the average high at Birmingham on Sept. 14 is 86 degrees.

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: The weather will stay dry for the next five days for most of Alabama; we rise into the low 90s Saturday, but Sunday will be a bit cooler, with a high between 85 and 88 thanks to a northerly flow on the back side of Florence. Look for sunny days and fair nights through Wednesday. A few widely scattered showers could show up on Thursday and Friday, but nothing really widespread.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: It will be mostly fair and warm for tonight’s high school games, with temperatures falling through the 80s.

Auburn hosts LSU Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The sky will be mostly sunny with a kickoff temperature near 90 degrees, falling into the upper 80s by the fourth quarter.

Alabama travels to Oxford to take on Ole Miss Saturday evening (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly clear. The temperature will fall from near 88 at kickoff into the low 80s by the final whistle.

UAB hosts Tulane Saturday at Legion Field (noon kickoff). Temperatures will rise from 87 at kickoff to near 90 by the fourth quarter.

FLORENCE: Florence continues to produce severe storm surge and freshwater flooding across parts of the Carolinas; it sure looks like we will see some rain totals in excess of 3 feet in spots by Sunday. The system will drift through northern South Carolina over the weekend, still producing heavy rain while the wind field weakens.

Florence will have no impact on Alabama’s weather, other than keeping us dry.

REST OF THE TROPICS: Tropical storms Joyce and Helene in the eastern Atlantic are moving north/northeast and are no threat to North America. Isaac is a disorganized tropical depression in the Caribbean; there is a decent chance it will be torn apart over the weekend in the Caribbean because of shear. A tropical wave is moving into South Texas, bringing potential for heavy rain there.

There are no tropical systems threatening the central Gulf Coast for the next five days.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.