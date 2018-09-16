On this day in Alabama history: Auburn opens its Montgomery campus

September 16, 1969

In the mid-1960s, civic leaders in Montgomery were looking to expand local higher education opportunities. When the University of Alabama showed no interest in expanding its facilities on Bell Street, the city turned to Auburn. The Auburn trustees reached an agreement to buy the UA assets and expand, pending approval from the Legislature. After more than a year of legal challenges, Auburn purchased the Bell Street facility and opened Auburn University at Montgomery on Sept. 16, 1969 with an enrollment of almost 600 students. Today, AUM offers more than 30 degree programs, with a total undergraduate and graduate enrollment of more than 5,000 students.

This photo was taken in 1974 during the official opening ceremony of Auburn University at Montgomery. Pictured from the left: future Auburn University President Hanly Funderburk, unknown woman, Alabama Development Office director Robert “Red” Bamberg, Auburn President Harry M. Philpott and Auburn University trustee Charles Smith. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Auburn University Libraries) (Alabama NewsCenter) Curtiss, Auburn University at Montgomery’s Warhawk mascot, poses before the school’s iconic 10-story library on the campus in east Montgomery, Montgomery County. The mascot is named for the World War II-era Curtiss P-40 fighter plane. Prior to 2011, AUM’s mascot was the Senators. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Frank C. Williams of Auburn University at Montgomery) (Alabama NewsCenter) (Alabama NewsCenter) (Alabama NewsCenter) (Alabama NewsCenter)

