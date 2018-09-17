On this day in Alabama history: Hank Williams was born

September 17, 1923

Country music legend Hiram “Hank” Williams was born in Mount Olive in Butler County. His influence on country and other genres of music was and remains significant. Williams helped make country music more widely accepted beyond the rural fan base. With hits like “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Lovesick Blues,” “I Saw the Light,” “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still In Love With You),” “Hey, Good Lookin’” and “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” Williams seemed to own the popular music charts during his short 29 years of life. He was the first artist inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961 and he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1970 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. Williams was among the inaugural Alabama Music Hall of Fame inductees in 1985 and he received a Special Awards and Citations Pulitzer Prize in 2010.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama or the Hank Williams Boyhood Home and Museum.

In a photograph taken at a family reunion, c. 1925, young Hiram “Hank” Williams stands, far left, in front of his mother, Lillie Williams. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Hank Williams Boyhood Home/Museum) Boyhood home of Hank Williams in Georgiana, 2010. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Hank and Hezzy’s Driftin’ Cowboys, from left: Smith Adair, Braxton Schuffert, Irene Williams, unknown, Hank Williams, Carolyn Parker, and Freddie Beach. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) Hiram “Hank” King Williams (1923-53) lived 29 years and recorded music for only six, but he left an indelible mark on country music, helping push it to national acceptance. His stormy personal life and struggles with alcohol and drugs fueled the heartache and despair that endeared listeners to his music. Before his death in 1952, Williams had 36 singles on the country and western Top 10. He was the first artist inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) Hank and Audrey Williams, ca. 1950. They married in 1944, and for a time Audrey worked with Hank to promote his career. The couple had a turbulent relationship, which inspired many of Williams’s songs. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Hank Williams Boyhood Home/Museum) Hank Williams Sr. and Hank Williams Jr., c. 1950. Hank Williams Jr. was born to Hank and Audrey Williams on May 26, 1949, in Shreveport, Louisiana. At 8 years of age Hank Jr. was touring, playing his father’s songs and at age 11 he made his first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Hank Williams Boyhood Home/Museum) Hank Williams Sr. played at “honky tonks,” bars with rowdy atmospheres frequented by newcomers to the city. The sentiments of Williams’s songs appealed to Southerners who had migrated to urban areas. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, property of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame) The Hank Williams Boyhood Home and Museum is located in Georgiana, southwestern Butler County, at the house where Hank Williams lived before rising to country music stardom. The museum opened in 1993 and houses Hank Williams memorabilia, artifacts, pictures and personal belongings. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Bureau of Tourism and Travel) Hank Williams statue, Lister Hill Plaza in Montgomery, 2010. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Grave of Hank and Audrey Williams, Oakwood Annex, Montgomery, 2010. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

