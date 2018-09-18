James Spann: Alabama stays hot, mostly dry through midweek

James Spann has the Alabama forecast heading toward midweek from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HOT SEPTEMBER DAYS: Summer will officially end Saturday at 8:54 p.m., the autumnal equinox. And a summer pattern sure doesn’t want to let go; we will have hot weather through the rest of the week, with highs in the low 90s through Thursday. Look for mostly sunny days, fair nights and only very isolated afternoon showers for the northern two-thirds of the state. The odds of any one spot getting wet through Thursday will remain in the 5 to 10 percent range.

We are watching very cool air over the Northwest. Butte, Montana, reports 36 degrees early this morning. But, for now, that cool air won’t reach Alabama.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Moisture levels will rise, meaning a better chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms on these three days — not the kind of widespread rain we need, but at least a few communities could see a decent passing shower. If you like the numbers game, odds of any one spot getting wet will be around 30 percent each afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly sunny days, fair nights and highs in the upper 80s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, there will be some risk of a brief shower or storm during the first half; otherwise, it will be fair with temperatures falling through the 80s.

Saturday, Alabama hosts Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny, and a brief shower or storm is possible during the game. Temperatures will hover in the 87- to 90-degree range.

Auburn hosts Arkansas Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30 p.m. kickoff). There will be a small risk of a shower during the first half; otherwise, it will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 86 at kickoff into the low 80s by the final whistle.

UAB has a bye week.

NEXT WEEK: Don’t look for much change for the first half of the week — partly sunny days with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. But the Global Forecast System is advertising a surface front in here Thursday with a much better chance of rain, followed by noticeably cooler air on Friday.

TROPICS: All is now quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the rest of the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 2003: Hurricane Isabel slammed into the North Carolina coast with winds of 105 mph, causing nearly 40 deaths and inflicting property damage estimated at $4 billion. In North Carolina, the storm surge from Isabel washed out a portion of Hatteras Island to form what was unofficially known as Isabel Inlet. Damage was greatest along the Outer Banks, where thousands of homes were damaged or even destroyed. The worst of the effects of Isabel occurred in Virginia, especially in the Hampton Roads area and along the shores of rivers as far west and north as Richmond and Baltimore. Virginia reported the most deaths and damage from the hurricane.

