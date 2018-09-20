LPGA pros showcase golf, values at Alabama Power Junior Clinic in Prattville

Three professional golfers with SEC connections held a golf clinic for more than 300 River Region children Wednesday at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Capitol Hill.

But the Junior Clinic, sponsored by Alabama Power and the Guardian Championship tournament, was about more than golf skills.

During the interactive event, the children learned about how the sport promotes core values, including honesty, integrity, responsibility, courtesy, sportsmanship and respect.

Values are part of the course at Alabama Power Junior Clinic from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

All three professional golfers participating in the Alabama Power Junior Clinic played collegiate golf while attending SEC schools. They are:

Lakareber Abe, a native of Angleton, Texas, who competed for the University of Alabama.

Janie Jackson, originally from Huntsville, who competed for the University of Alabama.

Sam Wagner, a Windermere, Florida, native who competed for the University of Florida.

These golfers are competing on the Symetra Tour this year. The top 10 players on the Symetra Tour’s Volvik Race for the Card money list at the end of the season earn LPGA Tour membership in 2019. The Symetra Tour will have two more tournaments this year after the Guardian Championship, which runs through Sunday.

For more information on the tournament, visit www.guardianchampionship.com. Admission and parking are free.