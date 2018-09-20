James Spann: Cool air about one week away for Alabama

James Spann has the forecast for another September scorcher in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER HOT SEPTEMBER DAY: Yesterday’s high temperatures across Alabama included:

Tuscaloosa — 99

Birmingham — 97

Huntsville — 97

Muscle Shoals — 97

Decatur — 97

Anniston — 96

Mobile — 96

Dothan — 95

No records were established, but these values are more than 10 degrees above average for mid-September. Not much change is expected today as a strong upper high remains anchored right on top of Alabama. Look for lots of sun today with a high in the mid 90s for most communities. Odds of an afternoon shower for any one spot are in the 5 to 10 percent range.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: The upper high weakens a bit, the air aloft becomes a little colder and moisture levels rise. We will bring in the potential for random, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly from 1 until 11 p.m. on these three days. Odds of any one place seeing a shower each day are 30 to 40 percent, and highs will be in the 87- to 90-degree range.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, a brief shower or thunderstorm is possible during the first half; otherwise, it will be fair with temperatures falling into the low 80s.

Saturday, Alabama hosts Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny, and a passing shower or storm is possible during the game. Temperatures will hover in the 85- to 90-degree range.

Auburn hosts Arkansas Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30 p.m. kickoff). There will be some risk of a shower during the first half; otherwise, it will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 86 at kickoff into the low 80s by the final whistle.

UAB has a bye week.

NEXT WEEK: The coverage of scattered showers and storms will gradually increase Monday and Tuesday, and Wednesday looks fairly wet with the approach of a long-awaited cold front. Showers should taper off Thursday, and Friday looks dry and noticeably cooler, with highs dropping into the upper 70s. Early morning lows will drop well down in the 50s the following weekend (Sept. 29-30), with 40s possible for colder spots across north Alabama.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin; tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: One year ago today, Maria made landfall near Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, at 6:15 a.m. local time with winds of 155 mph — the most intense to strike the island since 1928.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: Hurricane Beulah made landfall just north of the mouth of the Rio Grande River as a Category 3. It spawned 115 tornadoes across Texas, which established a new record for the highest number of tornadoes produced by a tropical cyclone. Because of its slow movement over Texas, Beulah led to significant flooding. Throughout its path, at least 59 people were killed and total damage reached $234.6 million.

