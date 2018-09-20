James Spann: A few scattered storms for Alabama Friday through Sunday

ANOTHER SIZZLING HOT DAY: Temperatures are up in the mid 90s again today; some parts of west Alabama are in the upper 90s at mid-afternoon, a good 10-12 degrees above average for mid-September. The sky is mostly sunny, and showers remain very hard to find on radar.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The persistent upper ridge responsible for the heat in recent days will shift a little to the east, and that will open the door for a few random, scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours on these three days — nothing widespread, but a few spots will see a cooling shower from roughly 1 until 11 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny days and fair nights with afternoon highs between 87 and 90 degrees.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, a brief shower or thunderstorm is possible during the first half; otherwise, it will be fair with temperatures falling into the low 80s.

Saturday, Alabama hosts Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny, and a passing shower or storm is possible during the game. Temperatures will hover in the 85- to 90-degree range.

Auburn hosts Arkansas Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30 p.m. kickoff). There will be some risk of a shower during the first half; otherwise, it will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 86 at kickoff into the low 80s by the final whistle.

UAB has a bye week.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage as the air becomes more unstable and the long-awaited front gets closer. The highest coverage of showers and storms will most likely come on Wednesday and Thursday, then just an outside risk of a stray shower Friday as noticeably cooler air rolls in. For the following weekend (Sept. 29-30), it looks clear with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s; colder pockets have a good chance of going into the 40s for the first time this season.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic, far from land, has a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days. Other waves show little promise of development anytime soon, and most of the Atlantic is quiet.

ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: One year ago today, Maria made landfall near Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, at 6:15 a.m. local time with winds of 155 mph — the most intense to strike the island since 1928.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: Hurricane Beulah made landfall just north of the mouth of the Rio Grande River as a Category 3. It spawned 115 tornadoes across Texas, which established a new record for the highest number of tornadoes produced by a tropical cyclone. Because of its slow movement over Texas, Beulah led to significant flooding. Throughout its path, at least 59 people were killed and total damage reached $234.6 million.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.