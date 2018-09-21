On this day in Alabama history: UAB records first NCAA football win

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Coach Bill Clark of the UAB Blazers claps for his team as players run onto the field during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on Oct. 25, 2014 in Fayetteville. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

September 21, 1991

The University of Alabama at Birmingham won its first NCAA football game. After UAB competed for two years as a club football team, on March 13, 1991, UAB President Charles McCallum and Athletic Director Gene Bartow announced that the university would compete in football as a NCAA Division III team beginning in fall 1991, with Jim Hilyer serving as the first head coach. The team would lose its first two games before defeating Washington and Lee University in a 34-21 game in Lexington, Virginia. The Blazers finished the first season with a 4-3-2 record.

UAB Quarterback Austin Brown throws a pass against the Central Florida Knights during a game at Bright House Networks Stadium on Nov. 24, 2012 in Orlando. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

