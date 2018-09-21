James Spann: A few widely scattered storms around Alabama this weekend

James Spann has the Alabama forecast heading into another hot weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SUMMER HANGING ON: Here are some official highs across Alabama yesterday:

Muscle Shoals — 100

Tuscaloosa — 98

Decatur — 98

Birmingham — 97

Huntsville — 97

Montgomery — 97

Anniston — 96

Mobile — 93

Concerning that 100-degree high at Muscle Shoals, yesterday was the hottest day of 2018 there. The last time that area experienced triple digits this late in the year was 2010, when the mark was reached on Sept. 21. The record latest is Sept. 24, 1931.

The upper high responsible for the late-season heat wave will weaken a bit and drift to the east over the next few days; we project highs today and over the weekend in the 87- to 91-degree range with a mix of sun and clouds. With the air becoming a little more unstable, the door is open for a few widely scattered showers and storms each day through Sunday.

In fact, we actually have a few on radar this morning over parts of north and central Alabama. Most of them, however, will come from 1 until 11 p.m. each day. Odds of any one community seeing a shower or storm will be in the 20 to 30 percent range.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, a brief shower or thunderstorm is possible during the first half at a few stadiums; otherwise, it will be fair with temperatures falling into the low 80s.

Saturday, Alabama hosts Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny, and there is an outside risk of a brief, passing shower or storm during the game. Temperatures will hover in the 88- to 91-degree range.

Auburn hosts Arkansas Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30 p.m. kickoff). There will be a small risk of a shower during the first half; otherwise, it will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 86 at kickoff into the low 80s by the final whistle.

UAB has a bye week.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks relatively unsettled with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms daily; highs will be in the 80s. A fairly strong cold front will pass through at the end of the week, finally ushering cooler air into Alabama with highs dropping into the 70s and lows in the 50s as September ends and October begins.

TROPICS: There are several disturbances to watch over the next week, including one organized wave just coming off the coast of Africa. But nothing close to the U.S. for now.

FALL BEGINS: The autumnal equinox is Saturday night at 8:54 p.m. — the day with approximately 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness, and the official beginning of fall.

