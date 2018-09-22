On this day in Alabama history: Allison Moorer releases debut album

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer performing at Lincoln Center’s American Songbook, Feb. 8, 2018. (Photo by Steven Pisano, Flickr)

September 22, 1998

Allison Moorer released “Alabama Song.” The Monroeville-born singer-songwriter has had success with songs that have appeared in movies. Her “A Soft Place to Fall” in “The Horse Whisperer” earned her an Academy Award nomination and she has had songs in movies “Songcatcher” and “The Rookie.” Her debut album, “Alabama Song,” features a song by the same name and is a nod to her roots in her native state. She is the sister of singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne and was married to singer-songwriter Steve Earle. After her divorce from Earle, Moorer has been linked with singer-songwriter Hayes Carll.

Read more at Wikipedia.

Allison Moorer performs at Bumbershoot, a music and arts festival held every Labor Day in Seattle, Washington. (Joe Mabel, Wikipedia)
Allison Moorer performing with Steve Earle at the Belly-Up Tavern in Solana Beach, California, Sept. 28, 2011. (Dirk Hansen, Wikipedia)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

