‘Captain Marvel’ trailer sets Disney up for another 1-2 punch

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise will have another busy spring next year. Disney’s Marvel Entertainment released the trailer Tuesday for “Captain Marvel,” promising a March 8 release date.

The Captain Marvel story, with Brie Larson starring as the first woman to lead a Marvel superhero movie, is foreshadowed in the closing scene of “Avengers: Infinity War,” this year’s blockbuster, with a global box office take of $2.05 billion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) on Sep 18, 2018 at 5:47am PDT

Just as this year’s “Black Panther” built buzz around a major character in “Infinity War,” the March release of “Captain Marvel” will pave the way for the next Avengers movie, as yet untitled but called “Infinity War – Part 2” by the Marvel cognoscenti. Its release date is scheduled for April 26 in the U.K., and May 3 in the U.S.

If the plan works, Disney has a chance to extend its streak as the world’s top studio. So far this year, it has captured 32 percent of the market, more than double the next closest competitor, according to Box Office Mojo.

(Contact the reporter at [email protected].)