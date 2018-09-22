Recipe: Grilled Eggplant Dip

Dietitians Jessica Ivey and Patricia Terry brought a theme of tasty wellness to the Les Dames Takeover series of chef demonstrations at the Market at Pepper Place on Sept. 15 in Birmingham. Terry and Chef Ivey from the Samford Wellness Kitchen teamed up with some of their Samford University students to share a recipe for Grilled Eggplant Dip (Baba Ghanoush).

Terry is a member of the Birmingham chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International, a 501(c)(3) organization of resident leaders and experts in food, beverage and hospitality. The group is dedicated to growing, creating, promoting and sharing the local food culture through education, mentoring, advocacy and philanthropy.

Additionally, author Marti Buckley was on hand to talk about her food adventures in the historic Basque region of northern Spain and sign copies of her beautiful cookbook, “Basque Country.” James Beard Award-winning chef Frank Stitt, of Highlands Bar & Grill, introduced Buckley to an enthusiastic crowd. Buckley, a Birmingham native, formerly worked in Stitt’s Bottega restaurant.

The live cooking demonstrations — at 9 a.m. every Saturday at the market — feature some of the most prominent chefs in the Birmingham metropolitan area and always include tastes of the Alabama-grown foods being presented.

Grilled Eggplant Dip adds flavor to any veggie, pita bread or party favorite. (Alabama NewsCenter) Grilled Eggplant Dip adds flavor to any veggie, pita bread or party favorite. (Alabama NewsCenter) Grilled Eggplant Dip adds flavor to any veggie, pita bread or party favorite. (Alabama NewsCenter) Grilled Eggplant Dip adds flavor to any veggie, pita bread or party favorite. (Alabama NewsCenter) Grilled Eggplant Dip adds flavor to any veggie, pita bread or party favorite. (Alabama NewsCenter) Chefs Jessica Ivey and Patricia Terry prepare a healthful eggplant dipping sauce with Samford University students at the Sept. 15 Les Dames Takeover series. (Alabama NewsCenter)

For the complete schedule, follow this link. The free event will take place rain or shine.

To learn more about Les Dames Takeover, which will continue through Saturday Sept. 29, visit www.pepperplace.com or contact [email protected].

The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. S.

Grilled Eggplant Dip

Ingredients

1 (1¼ lb.) eggplant

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup tahini

Juice of one lemon

Two cloves garlic

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Optional garnishes: olive oil, chopped parsley, sesame seeds

Instructions

Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Trim ends from eggplants, and cut into ½-inch-thick rounds; brush both sides with olive oil. Grill eggplant, in batches, 3 to 5 minutes on each side or until charred. Remove from grill and let cool 5 minutes. Combine tahini, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper in a food processor. Cover and process until blended. Add eggplant and parsley, and pulse until blended. Transfer to a bowl, and garnish, if desired. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread or fresh veggies, like bell pepper strips or cucumber slices.