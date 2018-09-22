Shoals area August home sales increase 19 percent from 2017

Sales: According to the Multiple Listing Service of the Shoals Area Association of Realtors, Shoals-area sales totaled 209 units during August, up 18.8 percent from 176 sales in the same month a year earlier. Results were 38 percent above the five-year August average of 152 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale in the Shoals area during August totaled 887 units, a decrease of 10.9 percent from August 2017’s 995 units. The Shoals area also experienced a year-over-year decline in months of supply. August months of supply totaled 4.2 months, a decrease of 24.9 percent from August 2017’s 5.7 months of supply. August’s months of supply decreased 13.8 percent from July’s 4.9 months of supply.

Pricing: The Shoals area median sales price in August was $153,000, an increase of 13.3 percent from one year ago and an increase of .7 percent from the prior month. This direction is consistent with historical data (2013-17) indicating that the August median sales price on average increases from July by 1.2 percent. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE highly recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing trends, as they will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The homes selling in August spent an average of 80 days on the market (DOM), the same as in August 2017 and August 2016.

Forecast: August sales were 45 units, or 27.4 percent, above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 165 sales for the month, while actual sales were 209 units. ACRE forecast a total of 1,150 residential sales in the Shoals area year-to-date, while there were 1,363 actual sales through August.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: Residential sales in Alabama continued to grow during the late summer of 2018. Total residential sales during August increased 3.5 percent year-over-year from 5,664 to 5,862 closed transactions. Year-to-date through August, statewide residential sales are up 6.6 percent from 39,594 one year ago to 42,209. Home price appreciation in the state also continues its upward trajectory. The median sales price in August increased 2.9 percent from $158,059 to $162,711, while the year-to-date median sales price is up 4.9 percent from 2017. Although nationwide inventory levels are starting to stabilize, Alabama’s residential inventory decreased 11.4 percent from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a major factor contributing to rising sales prices during August. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling more quickly than in previous years. Homes selling in Alabama during August spent an average of 95 days on the market, an improvement of 22 days from 2017.

NAR’s national perspective: During August, nationwide sales volume for existing homes increased 0.7 percent year-over-year from 535,000 to 539,000 closed transactions. According to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, “Strong gains in the Northeast and a moderate uptick in the Midwest helped to balance out any losses in the South and West, halting months of downward momentum. With inventory stabilizing and modestly rising, buyers appear ready to step back into the market.”

The Shoals Area Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Shoals Area Association of Realtors to better serve its area consumers.