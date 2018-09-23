On this day in Alabama history: Writer Stephen Gresham was born

September 23, 1947

Suspense, supernatural, and young adult fiction writer Stephen Gresham was born in Halstead, Kansas. Since moving to Auburn in 1975 to take a teaching position at Auburn University, Gresham has been intrigued by the Gothic tradition of the South. This area of Alabama provides the backdrop for his novel “The Fraternity” (2004) and imbues works such as “Rockabye Baby” (1984) with elements of horror and fantasy that guide his writing about the supernatural. Gresham retired from Auburn University in 2008 as a full professor and lives in Auburn with his wife.

(Image courtesy of Stephen L. Gresham, https://www.stephengresham.com/)

