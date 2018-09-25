On this day in Alabama history: Cahaba River refuge was founded

Sept. 25, 2002

The Cahaba shiner, gold line darter, round rock snail and cylindrical lioplax snail are protected within the 3,414 acres of the Cahaba River National Wildlife Refuge, which was established on this day in 2002. The river is biologically diverse: There are about 131 fish species, more than any other river its size in America. Some 64 other rare plant and animal species live within its borders. The river attracts many kinds of birds, from great blue herons to the bald eagle and the occasional osprey. The surrounding wildflowers, shrubs and hardwood forest are home to a broad range of birds, as well. An annual highlight occurs from mid-May through early June, when the Cahaba lilies bloom. An annual festival in West Blocton is held in honor of the beautiful white flowers. The festival includes guided tours of the lily shoals. Administered by the Mountain Longleaf National Wildlife Refuge in Anniston, the refuge offers opportunities for canoeing, fishing, hiking, photography and observing wildlife.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Flowers at the Cahaba River National Wildlife Refuge. (Photograph by Garry Tucker, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) The Cahaba River at the Cahaba River National Wildlife Refuge. (Photograph by Garry Tucker, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) Canoers enjoying Alabama’s longest free-flowing river, the Cahaba, at Cahaba River National Wildlife Refuge. (Photograph by Garry Tucker, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

