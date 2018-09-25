James Spann: Rain, storms likely in Alabama Wednesday, Thursday

RADAR CHECK: Showers and storms continue to increase across Alabama this afternoon. Some of the heaviest rain was falling over the western counties of the state, near the Mississippi border. We also note a few storms have reached severe limits over the southeastern tip of the state, around Abbeville and Dothan. Showers and storms are moving northeast.

Showers will remain possible tonight in the moist air mass over Alabama.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: These two days look pretty wet as a cold front approaches; it will stall out near a line from Huntsville to Hamilton Thursday. Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms are likely both days, with potential for 1 to 3 inches of rain for most of the state. Many communities won’t get out of the 70s because of clouds and rain.

JACKSONVILLE CONCERT WEATHER: The Alabama and Friends Benefit Concert is at Jacksonville State University tomorrow night at Burgess-Snow Field. Unfortunately, rain looks likely, and some lightning could be involved. But, it certainly won’t rain all night, and the concert will go on rain or shine.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The stalled front will hang around and most likely dissipate over north Alabama. So, for most of the state, moist air remains in place and we will forecast a mix of sun and clouds all three days with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of any one spot getting wet each day will be in the 40-50 percent category; most of the weekend showers will come from 1 until 11 p.m. Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 80s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, a shower or storm is possible in a few stadiums, mainly during the first half. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s.

Alabama will host Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday morning at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny, and a passing shower or thunderstorm is possible during the game. Temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

Auburn will host Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny, and a shower or storm is possible. Temperatures will fall from near 84 at kickoff into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

UAB will host Charlotte at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday evening (6 p.m. kickoff). Temperatures will fall from near 80 degrees at kickoff into the upper 70s by the second half. Like the other in-state games, a passing shower or storm is possible, especially during the first half.

NEXT WEEK: We will maintain a risk of scattered showers and storms for at least the first half of the week.

TROPICS: A disturbance (partly the ghost of Florence) will skirt the coast of the Carolinas tonight. This system, although still disorganized this afternoon, could still become a tropical depression tonight while it moves slowly northwestward to northward. By tomorrow, additional development appears unlikely because of strong upper-level winds while the system moves northward and north-northeastward near the eastern United States coast.

The “ghost of Kirk” could show redevelopment over the next day or so as it nears the Windward Islands, but it will be torn apart in the Caribbean by strong winds aloft.

The “ghost of Leslie” in the North Atlantic could become better organized over the next 24 hours, but it will remain far from land.

No systems are threatening the Gulf of Mexico.

