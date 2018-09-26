On this day in Alabama history: Wilder fought at the BJCC

September 26, 2015

“The Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder defeated Johann “Reptile” Duhaupas at the BJCC Legacy Arena, shown in prime time on Premier Boxing Champions on NBC. It was an impressive, hard-fought victory for Wilder, who won in the 11th round. It was NBC’s first televised heavyweight title bout since May 20, 1985, when Larry Holmes defended his title against Carl Williams in Reno, Nevada. On “Press Center,” Wilder said, “He was very strong, definitely has a nice chin. I see why he’s never been stopped before. With 32 wins and two losses, never been stopped. It was a great performance. That’s what it’s all about, bringing the title to Alabama and bringing these warrior fans here. … It was a wonderful night.”

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.