James Spann: Wet Thursday for Alabama, then mostly dry on Friday, weekend

VERY WET DAY: A flash flood watch remains in effect tonight for parts of northeast and central Alabama as a very wet pattern continues across the Deep South, thanks to an approaching upper trough and cold front.

We will continue to forecast a good chance of rain at times tonight and Thursday with a few embedded thunderstorms. Additional rain amounts of 1-2 inches are possible; keep in mind some places saw more than 3 inches of rain today. The sky will remain mostly cloudy, and once again we won’t get out of the 70s tomorrow.

JACKSONVILLE CONCERT WEATHER: The Alabama and Friends Benefit Concert is at Jacksonville State University tonight at Burgess-Snow Field. Expect a cloudy sky with periods of light rain. The good news is that the air is now rain-cooled and stable, and the risk of lightning is low.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Alabama’s weather trends much drier. We are forecasting partly to mostly sunny days, fair nights and only isolated afternoon showers. Highs will be in the 82- to 86-degree range; lows will be in the 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling through the 70s and only a very slight risk of a shower.

Alabama will host Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday morning at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly sunny with just a slight risk of a shower during the game. Temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

Auburn will host Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly sunny with just a small risk of a shower. Temperatures will fall from near 84 at kickoff into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

UAB will host Charlotte at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday evening (6 p.m. kickoff). Temperatures will fall from near 80 degrees at kickoff into the upper 70s by the second half. The sky will be mostly fair; it should be a great evening for football.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge begins to rebuild, and at this point the week looks mostly dry and warm, with highs in the 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Kirk will move through the Lesser Antilles tomorrow morning with sustained winds of 60 mph. Beyond that, weakening is expected across the Caribbean, and there is a good chance the system will dissipate south of Hispaniola over the weekend because of shear. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.