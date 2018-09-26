James Spann: Wet is the word for Alabama

James Spann has a rainy midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

WET THROUGH TOMORROW: A widespread, beneficial rain event is ahead for Alabama over the next 48 hours as a deep upper trough pushes a cold front in our direction. Rain is extensive this morning over the northern third of the state, and the National Weather Service Huntsville has issued a flash flood watch for the Tennessee Valley today.

We will forecast occasional rain and a few thunderstorms through tomorrow; rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches are likely, with isolated heavier amounts. Because of clouds and rain, temperatures most likely won’t get out of the 70s today and tomorrow.

JACKSONVILLE CONCERT WEATHER: The Alabama and Friends Benefit Concert is at Jacksonville State University tonight at Burgess-Snow Field. Unfortunately, rain looks likely, and some lightning could be involved. But it certainly won’t rain all night, and the concert will go on, rain or shine.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Showers and thunderstorms will become more scattered in nature Friday as the front stalls and the upper trough lifts out. The sun will break out at times, and the high will be in the 81- to 84-degree range. Global models have trended drier for the weekend, and we will mention only isolated showers Saturday and Sunday with a partly sunny sky both days. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, a shower or storm is possible in a few stadiums, mainly during the first half. Temperatures will fall into the 70s.

Alabama will host Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday morning at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny with just an outside risk of a passing shower or thunderstorm during the game. Temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

Auburn will host Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny, and a few isolated showers could pop up around Lee County during the game, but nothing widespread. Temperatures will fall from near 84 at kickoff into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

UAB will host Charlotte at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday evening (6 p.m. kickoff). Temperatures will fall from near 80 degrees at kickoff into the upper 70s by the second half. There will be just a small risk of a shower during the first half.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks fairly quiet, with only widely scattered showers Monday through Wednesday; the Global Forecast System is advertising a long-wave upper trough over the eastern third of the nation, which would have potential to bring cooler air down into the Deep South; we will keep an eye on trends.

TROPICS: Kirk is a tropical storm again in the Atlantic; it will move through the Lesser Antilles tomorrow afternoon, but it is expected to dissipate over the Caribbean during the weekend because of shear.

Other waves in the Atlantic basin have only a low chance of development, and there are no systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico.

