Median home sales prices in Birmingham up 7.5 percent from a year ago

Sales: According to the Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service, Birmingham-area residential sales totaled 1,460 units during August, up 0.5 percent from 1,453 sales in the same month a year earlier. August sales were up 1.8 percent compared to 1,434 sales in July. Results were 12 percent above the five-year August average of 1,301 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

Inventory: Total homes listed for sale in the Birmingham area during August were 5,779 units, a decrease of 10.5 percent from August 2017’s 6,455 units and a decrease of .7 percent from July 2018’s 5,818 units. Birmingham also experienced a year-over-year decline in months of supply in August. August months of supply totaled 4 months, a decrease of 9 percent from August 2017’s 4.4 months of supply. August’s months of supply also decreased slightly from July’s 4.1 months of supply.

Pricing: The Birmingham-area median sales price in August was $209,450, an increase of 7.5 percent from one year ago and a decrease of 4.2 percent from the prior month. This direction is consistent with historical data (2013-17) indicating that the August median sales price on average decreases from July by 3.2 percent. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing, as it will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The average number of days on the market (DOM) for homes sold during August was 42 days, a decrease of 23.6 percent from 55 days in August 2017 and a decrease of 4.5 percent from 44 days in July.

Forecast: August sales were 18 units, or 1 percent, below the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 1,478 sales for the month, while actual sales were 1,460 units. ACRE forecast a total of 10,626 residential sales in the Birmingham area year-to-date, while there were 10,876 actual sales through August.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: Residential sales in Alabama continued to grow during the late summer of 2018. Total residential sales during August increased 3.5 percent year-over-year from 5,664 to 5,862 closed transactions. Year-to-date through August, statewide residential sales are up 6.6 percent from 39,594 one year ago to 42,209. Home price appreciation in the state also continues its upward trajectory. The median sales price in August increased 2.9 percent from $158,059 to $162,711, while the year-to-date median sales price is up 4.9 percent from 2017. Although nationwide inventory levels are starting to stabilize, Alabama’s residential inventory decreased 11.4 percent from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a major factor contributing to rising sales prices during August. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling more quickly than in previous years. Homes selling in Alabama during August spent an average of 95 days on the market, an improvement of 22 days from 2017.

NAR’s national perspective: During August, nationwide sales volume for existing homes increased 0.7 percent year-over-year from 535,000 to 539,000 closed transactions. According to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, “Strong gains in the Northeast and a moderate uptick in the Midwest helped to balance out any losses in the South and West, halting months of downward momentum. With inventory stabilizing and modestly rising, buyers appear ready to step back into the market.”

The Birmingham Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Greater Alabama MLS and the Birmingham Association of Realtors to better serve Birmingham metro-area consumers.