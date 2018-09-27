Football preview: Crimson Tide hosts Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana, Auburn takes on Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Maybe Nick Saban got what he wanted.

The Alabama football coach asked media to “write something negative” about his high-scoring Crimson Tide after the top-ranked team downed Texas A&M 45-23. Several media members pointed out the Tide’s shortcomings.

Two days later, Saban pointed out several positives as he faced the press. The pluses included the Tide’s explosive plays on offense, quality pass protection and a defensive performance where “there were times in the game we played really, really well.”

But as Alabama prepares to face Louisiana at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network, Saban did note a pair of his pet peeves.

“We have to be more consistent on both sides of the ball in our ability to run the ball,” he said, “and not make critical errors.”

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn didn’t ask anyone to be critical of his offense. That criticism has come unsolicited, and it has come not only from outsiders.

“Offensively, obviously, we weren’t pleased,” the head coach said, noting the inexperience on his offensive unit. “I expect us to play better and better each game. I think you’ll see less of our frustration.

“We need the explosive plays,” Malzahn continued, as his team sets to host Southern Miss. “We’re at our best when we’re playing fast.”

UAB returns from a bye week by welcoming Charlotte, which upset the Blazers in overtime on the road last year. The Parents Weekend game at Legion Field kicks off at 6 p.m.

“As we say in college football, everybody wants to win and every game is important,” coach Bill Clark said. “Every game is a big deal because there are not that many of them. Maybe it is a little extra motivation and maybe that is an offseason thing.”

While the Blazers are thinking about their 2017 loss at Charlotte, the 49ers are smarting after their 49-31 loss last week at Massachusetts.

“Any time you come off a loss, it does not get much worse than that,” Clark said. “That is how they are feeling now. The only way to fix that is to go and get a win and get the bad taste out of your mouth. Of course, any conference game is a huge game.”

In other action:

Huntingdon at Methodist: The Hawks have scored 35 points in each of their first two games, and in neither was that enough to net a win. Huntingdon kicks off at noon in pursuit of Win No. 1 in 2018.

South Alabama at Appalachian State: The Jaguars (1-3) head to Boone, North Carolina, for their 2:30 p.m. Central contest.

Alabama A&M at Jackson State: The Bulldogs (1-3) kick off at 4 p.m., trying to even their Southwestern Athletic Conference record.

Austin Peay at Jacksonville State: It’s homecoming at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Gamecocks look to extend their record Ohio Valley Conference winning streak at 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy: The Chanticleers already have an Alabama notch on their belt this season from their win over UAB. The Trojans will be ready when Coastal Carolina visits Veterans Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

Miles at Albany State: The Golden Bears (0-4) again step into Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action at 6 p.m. Central.

Lane at Tuskegee: The Golden Tigers have sandwiched two wins between a pair of losses. They kick off their SIAC slate at 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Campbell: Only Football Championship Subdivision No. 1 North Dakota State has blemished the Lions’ season so far. They head to Buies Creek, North Carolina, for a 5 p.m. Central meeting with the Camels.

Birmingham-Southern at Trinity: The Panthers’ undefeated streak ended at two as they fell last week to Rhodes. They look to return to their winning ways at 3 p.m. in Texas.

Samford at Kennesaw State: Since opening with a 66-9 win over Shorter, the Bulldogs have gone 0-3. They’ve been outscored 93-70 in that stretch. The task won’t get easier this week as Samford faces the No. 4 Owls at 5 p.m. Central.

North Greenville at West Alabama: The Tigers (3-1) visit Tigerville, South Carolina, for their 6:04 p.m. meeting with the Crusaders.

HIGH SCHOOLS

7A: Auburn, No. 4 in the latest ranking by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, entertains Class 6A Minor.

6A: Class 5A No. 1 Briarwood Christian travels north on Interstate 65 to face Class 6A No. 7 Hartselle. The game is a rematch of the 2011 Class 5A state semifinal that Hartselle won 16-14 on its way to the state championship.

5A: Class 6A Decatur heads west to take on Class 5A Lawrence County.

4A: Sipsey Valley (4-1) hosts No. 4 Fayette County (4-1).

3A: No. 6 Fultondale is at home to Class 5A John Carroll Catholic.

2A: No. 6 Leroy greets Class 3A Thomasville.

1A: No. 5 South Lamar welcomes Class 2A Tarrant.

AISA: No. 9 Bessemer Academy heads to No. 5 Escambia Academy.