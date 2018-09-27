Jones Valley Teaching Farm launches Twilight Supper Series

A series of four intimate community dinners supporting Jones Valley Teaching Farm’s “Good School Food Program” are set to begin this fall as Jones Valley Teaching Farm and PNC Bank team up to launch the Twilight Supper Series.

Made possible through funding provided by PNC Bank, the Twilight Supper Series builds on Jones Valley Teaching Farm’s annual fundraiser, the “Twilight Supper,” by hosting lively dinners that bring together Birmingham residents who share a passion for meaningful culinary experiences, community giving and a commitment to supporting food-based education in Birmingham City Schools. Throughout the fall and spring seasons, each dinner will feature a renowned chef, a unique location and an intimate regional culinary experience.

Jones Valley Teaching Farm’s Twilight Supper Series will feature good food for a good cause. (Cary Norton) Jones Valley Teaching Farm’s Twilight Supper Series will feature good food for a good cause. (Cary Norton) Jones Valley Teaching Farm’s Twilight Supper Series will feature good food for a good cause. (Cary Norton)

“The Twilight Supper Series will give PNC and Jones Valley Teaching Farm a great opportunity to spotlight exceptional chefs while also reinforcing the innovative educational programming being delivered to over 4,000 Birmingham City Schools’ students each year,” said Nick Willis, PNC regional president for Alabama. “Jones Valley Teaching Farm’s mission to provide transformative food-based educational opportunities aligns with our commitment to helping Birmingham students prepare for future success inside and outside of the classroom.”

In addition to the Twilight Supper Series, PNC Bank supports Jones Valley Teaching Farm’s paid internship programs at Woodlawn High School. PNC provides Jones Valley Teaching Farm with funding for the salaries for seven part-time positions in conjunction with the teaching farm. These students are creating an environment where their peers can learn, create and explore, and grow a healthy future for themselves and their community.

“We are grateful for PNC Bank’s continued support of our organization’s journey, and we look forward to expanding the Twilight Supper into a unique culinary experience that will bring the Birmingham community together in a way that hasn’t been done before,” said Amanda Storey, Jones Valley Teaching Farm’s executive director. “This partnership allows us to further enhance our educational programming and hands-on experiences that utilize food as a platform for learning and growing.”

Jones Valley Teaching Farm educates Birmingham students on food and nutrition. (contributed) Jones Valley Teaching Farm educates Birmingham students on food and nutrition. (contributed) Jones Valley Teaching Farm educates Birmingham students on food and nutrition. (contributed)

Founded by Jones Valley Teaching Farm board member Chef Frank Stitt, whose Highlands Bar & Grill won the 2018 James Beard Award for America’s most outstanding restaurant, the Twilight Supper has contributed significantly to Jones Valley Teaching Farm’s overall growth. It also has fueled the expansion of Good School Food Program from one to seven Birmingham City Schools, including over $1 million in Teaching Farm infrastructure on school campuses.

More details about the Twilight Supper Series will be announced in October. For more information about the series or Jones Valley Teaching Farm, visit www.jvtf.org or follow them on social media at @jonesvalleyteachingfarm.