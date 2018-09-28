Dobash Cake at Pollman’s Bake Shop among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Fred J. Pollman is the third-generation owner of Mobile’s Pollman’s Bake Shop, which has been in business for 100 years.

The bakery has a sweet selection of cookies, doughnuts, cakes and other treats, as well as sandwiches, breads and savory offerings.

Perhaps its most over-the-top creation is the Dobash Cake. Chocolate cake is layered with chocolate liqueur pudding and iced in chocolate before being coated in chocolate. A praline topping crowns the creation.

Dobash Cake from Pollman’s Bake Shop makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“It’s a very delicious chocolate delight cake,” Pollman said. “It’s my recipe, but I guess you could say it’s in the family.”

It was good enough to earn a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department‘s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.