James Spann: Drier air moves into Alabama today

ON THE MAPS: A surface front is creeping southward through central Alabama this morning; drier air will move into north Alabama today, with humidity values coming down a bit. Any showers or storms this afternoon will come over the southern half of the state, and even there they should be pretty widely scattered. Lingering clouds this morning will give way to a partly sunny afternoon, and the high will be between 79 and 82 for most communities.

Tonight will be fair and pleasant; cooler pockets over north Alabama will reach the 50s early tomorrow morning. Most places will see a low between 61 and 66.

THE WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the low to mid 80s; moisture levels creep up a bit Sunday, and we will mention a chance of widely scattered showers, mainly over the eastern half of the state. The high Sunday will be in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Alabama will host Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday morning at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

Auburn will host Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with just a small risk of a shower. Temperatures will fall from near 84 at kickoff into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

UAB will host Charlotte at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday evening (6 p.m. kickoff). Temperatures will fall from near 80 degrees at kickoff into the upper 70s by the second half. The sky will be mostly fair; it should be a great evening for football.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge rebuilds, and the week looks warm and mostly dry. We will mention isolated showers Monday, but there will be few, if any, showers for the rest of the week. Highs will be the 80s, with lows in the 60s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Kirk is expected to dissipate within the next 24 hours over the Caribbean. A large swirl in the North Atlantic is expected to gain the name “Leslie” again today as a subtropical storm; it will meander around far from land over the next few days. Hurricane Rosa in the eastern Pacific is packing sustained winds of 145 mph; it will weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches Baja California Monday. Moisture will move up into Arizona by Tuesday of next week with a flash flood threat there.

