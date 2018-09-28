James Spann: Quiet weather pattern for Alabama through next week

RADAR CHECK: We have a few showers in progress in a broad zone from Prattville to Alexander City to Roanoke, near a cold front that has become stationary across central Alabama. To the north, we have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures between 75 and 80 degrees in most communities. Those showers will end this evening, and tonight will be mostly fair and pleasant. Some of the cooler pockets across north Alabama could reach the 50s tomorrow morning.

THE WEEKEND: The front will dissipate, and an upper ridge begins to rebuild. Mostly dry weather is the story with warm afternoons and pleasant nights, but we will mention a few scattered showers over south Alabama on Saturday, and over south and east Alabama Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s both days.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Alabama will host Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday morning at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

Auburn will host Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with just a small risk of a shower. Temperatures will fall from near 84 at kickoff into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

UAB will host Charlotte at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday evening (6 p.m. kickoff). Temperatures will fall from near 80 degrees at kickoff into the upper 70s by the second half. The sky will be mostly fair; it should be a great evening for football.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge remains in place. We will mention just a few isolated showers Monday and Tuesday; otherwise, the week looks dry with highs in the 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Kirk is expected to dissipate Saturday over the eastern Caribbean, and “post tropical storm Leslie” will hang around in the North Atlantic far from land. Over in the eastern Pacific, Hurricane Rosa is packing sustained winds of 140 mph, and will weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches Baja California early next week. Moisture from Rosa will feed up into Arizona early next week, setting the stage for a flash flood threat.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: Hurricane Georges produced a 7- to 12-foot storm surge in Mobile and Baldwin counties with a 5- to 10-foot storm surge across the Florida Panhandle, which caused extensive damage across coastal communities.

