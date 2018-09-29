Montevallo carves out a new niche with inaugural Tinglewood Festival

The buzz is still going from the inaugural Tinglewood Festival in Montevallo on Sept. 8.

Nearly 6,000 attended the daylong event that included live music, a classic car show, vendors and curiosities like Dr. Bob’s Traveling Snake Show.

But the highlight for many was the chainsaw carving exhibition, coordinated by Calera-based Woodlot Artisans.

Heather Bailey of Calera; Justin Bailey of Calera; Dayton Scoggins of Heidelberg, Mississippi; Corey Lancaster of Princeton, North Carolina; and Thomas Harmon of Greenwood, Indiana carved four half-logs into different sculptures as audiences watched. The pieces were then auctioned off at the end of the show.

Heather Bailey, of Woodlot Artisans in Calera, created this eagle during the live chainsaw carving exhibition at Tinglewood Festival. (Fotowerks Custom Photography) Shoppers enjoy speaking with Ben Smith, a local artist who offers wood turned functional art at his Wooden Wonders booth at Tinglewood Festival. (Fotowerks Custom Photography)

“We believe Tinglewood Festival will become a leading expo, specifically in the field of chainsaw carving demonstrations, that will launch carvers into a more sustainable way of making their living,” said Heather Bailey of Woodlot Artisans. “I am pleased that some of our region’s best chainsaw carvers came out to show off.”

This year’s musical acts included Winston Ramble, the high-energy bluegrass of Rollin’ in the Hay and headliner Mingo Fishtrap from Austin, Texas.

In addition to the 17th Annual Cars by the Creek, Tinglewood Festival featured vendors from throughout the region who specialize in wood art.

A full day of children’s activities included “Tingle Art” by The Art Studio of Calera, Super Science Show by Dynamic Education Adventures, Alabama Wildlife Center, Tim Tingle’s Whittling Contest, the Balloon Guy and the snake show.

Next year’s festival will be on Sept. 7.

For more information, visit tinglewoodfestival.com or the “Tinglewood” Facebook page.