Recipe: Kathy G’s Farmers Market Succotash

Chef Kathy G. Mezrano, of Kathy G. & Company Catering Events Design, and Rosalyn Bloomston, a beloved Birmingham caterer, made the most of late-summer vegetables with a bright, fresh succotash during their chef demonstration at the Market at Pepper Place on Sept. 22. They combined corn cut from the cob, Vidalia onions, tomatoes, okra and baby lima beans with Conecuh sausage and explained to the audience that the dish could simply be vegetarian, too. Mezrano also told people that if some of the vegetables — particularly the corn and lima beans — are out of season, they could substitute frozen ingredients.

Mezrano and Bloomston are part of the Les Dames Takeover series of chef demos throughout September. Both women are members of the Birmingham chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International, a 501(c)(3) organization of resident leaders and experts in food, beverage and hospitality. The group is dedicated to growing, creating, promoting and sharing local food culture through education, mentoring, advocacy and philanthropy.

Mezrano is the author of “Food, Fun & Fabulous: Southern Caterer Shares Recipes and Entertaining Tips.” Her book was displayed alongside information about the Les Dames d’Escoffier annual fundraiser, Southern Soiree, which will be held Oct. 7 at Jones Valley Teaching Farm. The al fresco, sunset dinner with French wines and a signature cocktail created by Steva Casey from The Atomic Lounge will feature dishes based on recipes by celebrated chef Auguste Escoffier, for whom the group is named. Tickets are $125 and are available at: https://www.accelevents.com/events/southernsoiree.

The popular live cooking demonstrations – at 9 a.m. every Saturday at the Market – feature some of the most prominent chefs in the Birmingham metropolitan area preparing and sharing fresh, Alabama-grown foods from the market’s farmers. The audience always gets a taste.

Chef Kathy G. Mezrano, author of "Food, Fun & Fabulous: Southern Caterer Shares Recipes and Entertaining Tips," with Chef Rosalyn Bloomston at the Les Dames Takeover series. (Alabama NewsCenter) Succotash is never out of season; simply replace with seasonal vegetables. (Alabama NewsCenter) The Market at Pepper Place features live cooking demonstrations every Saturday at 9 a.m. (Alabama NewsCenter)

For the complete schedule of the Market’s chef and maker demonstrations, follow this link. The free event will take place rain or shine. Pepper Place market is at 2829 Second Ave S.

To learn more about Les Dames Takeover, which will continue through Saturday Sept. 29, visit www.pepperplace.com or contact [email protected].

Kathy G’s Farmers Market Succotash

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup diced Conecuh sausage

½ cup diced red bell pepper

½ cup chopped celery

1 cup diced Vidalia onion

1 tablespoon fresh, minced garlic

3 cups fresh baby lima beans

3 cups sweet corn cut off the cob

1 cup fresh diced tomatoes

2 cups fresh okra sliced into half-inch widths

½ cup chicken stock

¼ cup fresh parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Sauté Conecuh sausage in olive oil, and then add bell pepper, celery and onion. Cook until onion is translucent. Add garlic, being careful to not let it burn.

Add lima beans, corn, tomatoes, okra and chicken stock. Cook until tender. Finish with fresh parsley and salt and pepper to taste.

Note: If some of the vegetables, such as corn and lima beans, are out of season, you may substitute frozen ingredients.