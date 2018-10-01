Alabama Power named a finalist for an international award

Alabama Power has been named a finalist for an international award for its energy efficiency efforts with industrial customers.

Finalists for the Kanthal Award 2018 span three continents. India’s Bharat Energy Storage Technology (BEST) and Sweden’s Cortus Energy were named finalists along with Alabama Power’s Technology Applications Center, all nominated for work that provides customers innovative solutions.

“We are pleased to announce this year’s Kanthal Award finalists, all of whom are energy innovators in their regions,” said Nicklas Nilsson, president of Kanthal. “They stand out as examples of how smarter grids are gaining momentum worldwide, which will enable a leap toward sustainability in the heating industry.”

Kanthal is headquartered in Hallstahammar, Sweden.

Alabama Power’s Technology Applications Center is up for the Kanthal Award. (Lena Wiig/Kanthal) Alabama Power’s Technology Applications Center is up for the Kanthal Award. (Lena Wiig/Kanthal) Alabama Power’s Technology Applications Center is up for the Kanthal Award. (Katie Bolton / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power’s Patrick Murhpy is interviewed as a finalist for the Kanthal Award. (Katie Bolton / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power’s Pradeep Vitta is interviewed as a finalist for the Kanthal Award. (Katie Bolton / Alabama NewsCenter)

The winner of the competition’s final round will be presented during the Kanthal Award 2018 ceremony Nov. 13 in Stockholm, Sweden. Kanthal representatives were in Alabama last week visiting Alabama Power facilities and interviewing project experts for a video to be used during the awards ceremony.

Alabama Power’s TAC was named a finalist for converting industrial customers, specifically foundries, from gas to electric heating solutions to improve energy efficiency, safety and quality.

“Conversion of traditional heating solutions from fossil fuels to renewable electricity can make key contributions to mitigating greenhouse gas emissions,” Kanthal said in a news release.

BEST is a start-up company in the high-density energy storage field. It is headquartered in Andra Pradesh in southern India. The company is recognized for pioneering work in sustainable energy technologies and has announced plans to open the world’s first thermal battery plant, scheduled for inauguration in May 2019.

Its nomination centered around work in innovative energy storage and power generation technology, including heated silicon and Stirling motors, which can be used to balance fluctuations in the grid.

Cortus Energy is a Swedish clean-tech company founded in 2006 to develop and market the breakthrough WoodRoll technology. Cortus provides cost-effective renewable energy gas solutions for power, industrial and transport applications. The company is based in Kista, Sweden.

Cortus is nominated for its unique and effective WoodRoll technology, which produces a clean, renewable high-energy gas that can be used in multiple applications.

For more information on the Kanthal Award 2018, visit http://kanthalaward.com/finalists/.