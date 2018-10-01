James Spann: Alabama stays unseasonably warm through the week

RADAR CHECK: We are seeing just a few widely scattered showers over Alabama this afternoon; otherwise there is a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures between 80 and 85 degrees. Those isolated showers will end once the sun goes down.

REST OF THE WEEK: A strong upper high will rebuild across the Deep South in coming days, meaning unseasonably warm afternoons and few, if any, showers with mostly sunny days and fair nights. The chance of any one spot getting wet is only about 1 in 5 on Tuesday and even lower each day for the rest of the week (10 percent or less). Afternoon highs will rise into the mid 80s tomorrow, followed by upper 80s Wednesday through Friday. The average high for Birmingham this week (the first week of October) is in the upper 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A very high-amplitude pattern evolves over North America, with a deep, colder upper trough over the western U.S. and a warm upper high over the east. Alabama will be influenced by the upper high, meaning no real change in the weather Saturday and Sunday. Look for highs in the upper 80s, lows in the upper 60s and a good supply of sunshine both days.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge holds, at least for the first half of the week, meaning warm, mostly dry weather Monday through Wednesday. There is some evidence a chance of showers and storms will return toward the end of the week with the approach of a cold front.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Florence, in the Central Atlantic, could become a hurricane tomorrow, but it is far from land and won’t move much this week. It should dissipate in five to seven days without threatening any land mass. And, in the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Rosa is making landfall on the coast of Baja California this evening; moisture from the system will bring a flood threat to parts of the U.S. Southwest in coming days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1893: The fourth-deadliest hurricane in U.S. history made landfall in southeast Louisiana, decimating coastal towns south of New Orleans. The storm is estimated to have killed around 2,000 people.

