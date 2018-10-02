James Spann: Warmth continues through the week for Alabama

James Spann forecasts another week-plus of unseasonably warm weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

UPPER HIGH RULES: We are thankful the upper high broke down last week, which allowed most of Alabama to get some beneficial rain; Birmingham’s official total for the week was 3.43 inches, but some places had more than 5 inches of rain during the week. It was needed, since October is usually our driest month of the year. It was also a week when many communities enjoyed highs in the 70s with the clouds and rain.

But… the ridge is back. That means unseasonable warmth and few, if any, showers. The chance of any one spot getting wet later today is only about 1 in 5, and odds are even lower each day for the rest of the week.

ENDLESS SUMMER: The high today will be in the mid 80s, and then we project highs in the 87- to 90-degree range tomorrow through Friday with mostly sunny days and fair nights.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The ridge goes nowhere. Sinking air motion means dry weather continues Saturday and Sunday with a good supply of sunshine both days, and afternoon highs remain between 87 and 90. Summer fans will love it; cool weather fans will be cranky.

RECORDS? Warm, yes. Records, no. Daily record highs at Birmingham are still in the low to mid 90s through Oct. 10:

Today (Oct. 2) — 93 (1904)

Oct. 3 — 93 (1911)

Oct. 4 — 92 (1925)

Oct. 5 — 94 (1927)

Oct. 6 — 94 (1954)

Oct. 7 — 93 (1925)

Oct. 8 — 91 (1897)

Oct. 9 — 91 (1941)

Oct. 10 — 90 (1938)

NEXT WEEK: A very high-amplitude pattern evolves, with a cold, unsettled upper trough for the western U.S. and the ridge for the east. The western states get lots of mountain snow, while we stay warm and dry through at least the first half of the week.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Leslie will most likely become a hurricane today in the Atlantic, but it will remain far from land. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad low in the southwest Caribbean north of Panama; there’s just a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days at this point. And moisture from former Hurricane Rosa is spreading into the U.S. Southwest, where flash flood watches are in effect.

