MTC Logistics to open $58 million distribution facility at Alabama port

Baltimore, Maryland-based MTC Logistics announced plans to build a $58 million cold storage facility on property owned by the Alabama State Port Authority, creating between 50 and 70 jobs and providing a boost to the port’s container operations.

Company officials said the 300,000-square-foot facility will be five stories tall and will contain almost 12 million cubic feet of refrigerated space, enabling it to store 40,000 pallets of product. All of the product will transit in on containers and will be processed through APM Terminals before or after arriving at MTC Logistics.

The MTC facility will be situated on land between APM Terminals and Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley near downtown Mobile. The Alabama State Port Authority announced the sale of the property to MTC.

“We have been in the temperature-controlled logistics business for 90 years and are thrilled Mobile will be a part of our future,” said Brooks Royster, president of MTC Logistics. “Being able to find property immediately adjacent to a world-class port such as Mobile and in such close proximity to I-10 is a very unique opportunity.”

“MTC Logistics’ new cold storage distribution facility will be a great addition to the growing operations at the Port of Mobile,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“This family company is making a significant investment in Alabama and creating good-paying jobs in Mobile.”

Expanding cluster

David Rodgers, vice president of economic development for the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, said MTC Logistics’ facility will be able to blast freeze poultry product coming from across the Southeast for export across the globe. This project will enhance Mobile’s containerized operations to reach more markets throughout the world.

“This is a great project for us as Mobile continues to grow its warehousing and transportation industry cluster,” Rodgers said. “It grows the Port of Alabama and increases capacity at APM Terminals. Mobile’s infrastructure assets are second to none, and growing our economy is our top priority.”

A groundbreaking is expected by December, with an estimated opening date in the second quarter of 2020. Company officials expect an 18-month construction project.

“We’re extremely pleased to see this world-class services company invest in both our region and our port. MTC’s investment will create new jobs and add new products to the port’s container intermodal operations,” said James K. Lyons, director and CEO of the Alabama State Port Authority.

Partners in this project include the Alabama State Port Authority, APM Terminals, the City of Mobile, Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, Mobile County and the state of Alabama.

Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson said the county government is committed to providing roadwork needed to facilitate trucking to and from the MTC site.

“We are pleased and proud to welcome MTC Logistics to Mobile,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “We are out there every day looking for opportunities to recruit jobs and families to Mobile. This announcement is the latest proof that Mobile is open for business.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.