James Spann: Alabama’s October warmth continues through the weekend

AUGUST, OR OCTOBER? A strong upper high will remain the big player in Alabama weather for the next five to seven days, meaning little change in our weather through the weekend. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average during the afternoon hours, with highs in the 87- to 90-degree range. Look for mostly sunny days, fair nights and few, if any, showers. The chance of any one spot getting wet each afternoon is only in the 5 to 10 percent range, not really high enough to mention in our formal forecast.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across the state Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Alabama travels to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas Saturday morning (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and a passing shower or thunderstorm is possible during the game. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 70s.

Auburn will be on the road as well, playing Mississippi State in Starkville Saturday evening (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from the low 80s at kickoff into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

UAB will host Louisiana Tech Saturday evening (6 p.m. kickoff) at Legion Field in Birmingham. Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from the mid 80s at kickoff into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: A high-amplitude pattern will be the story, with a cold, unsettled upper trough in the western states and the warm ridge continuing over the east. For Alabama, it still looks warm and mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s and only isolated showers at best.

TROPICS: Hurricane Leslie is in the middle of the Atlantic, far from land. It will drift north, and then turn east later this week as it begins to weaken. A disturbance in the southwest Caribbean has a 30 percent chance of development over the next five days as it drifts northward.

ON THIS DATE IN 2002: Hurricane Lili made landfall on the Louisiana coast at category one strength; at one point it was a category four storm over the Gulf of Mexico. Lili caused extensive damage through the Caribbean, particularly to crops and poorly built homes. Mudslides were common on the more mountainous islands, particularly Haiti and Jamaica. In the United States, the storm cut off the production of oil within the Gulf of Mexico, and caused severe damage in parts of Louisiana. Total damage amounted to $925 million, and the storm killed 15 people during its existence.

