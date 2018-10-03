Join activities in October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women other than skin cancer. Many factors influence breast cancer risk, but the main one is simply advancing in age. Being familiar with how your breasts look and feel can help you notice symptoms such as lumps, pain or changes in size that may be of concern. You should report any changes you notice to your doctor or health care provider. Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama has raised more than $7.7 million to support cancer research at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Comprehensive Cancer Center. BCRFA helps ensure physicians and scientists can seize every opportunity for groundbreaking discovery and bring them directly to their patients.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this month BCRFA and other local organizations are hosting many events in and around Birmingham:

Sept. 10: Full Moon Bar-B-Que’s Half-Moon Cookies for a Cause

Beginning Sept. 10, the iconic half-moon cookie tins have gone pink, and $1 from every pink tin of cookies will be donated to BCRFA. All money raised through the fundraiser will then be matched by Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Order cookies at fullmoonbbq.com/bcrfa-cookie-tin-drive.

October: Cahaba Brewing Goes Pink for BCRFA

During the entire month, stop by Cahaba Brewing Company anytime and support them as they go pink to support BCRFA. Cahaba Brewing will have a tart cherry and hibiscus Berliner Weisse specially brewed for the month, as well as navy and pink Cahaba Brewing Co. T-shirts, with a percentage of proceeds from both benefiting BCRFA.

October: The Cowfish’s TataTinis

Be sure to dine at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar and order a TataTini throughout October. The Cowfish is donating $2 from every specialty pink martini to BCRFA.

October: Pink Ribbon Project

Fire stations across the state will Go Pink! to support breast cancer research in Alabama throughout the month of October. More than a dozen stations across Alabama will be selling specially designed Pink Ribbon Project T-shirts for $15 and $20. Proceeds from shirt sales will help the BCRFA provide seed dollars required to secure national grants for breast cancer research at the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center.

October: Tameron Automotive Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Tameron Automotive Group will donate $100 in support of breast cancer research for every new car sold during the month of October at Tameron Honda (1675 Montgomery Highway, Birmingham) and Tameron Hyundai (1595 Montgomery Highway, Birmingham).

October: Renasant Bank Fundraising Campaign

Renasant branches statewide will hold fundraisers for the BCRFA, and accept donations from their account holders throughout the month of October. Renasant Mortgage will donate $25 for every mortgage closed in October with Renasant. Click here to find your local Renasant Bank branch.

Oct. 5: BCRFA’s Go Pink! T-shirt Sale

Short- and long-sleeved T-shirts will be available for sale Friday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the second floor atrium of the North Pavilion Building at UAB. Short-sleeved shirts are $15 and long-sleeved are $20. Proceeds go to fund research and save lives. Click here to see T-shirt designs.

Oct. 5: Jim ‘N Nick’s Angel Squad Breast Cancer Awareness Day

UAB’s Angel Squad members will be present in Jim ‘N Nick’s restaurants throughout the Birmingham area from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to promote breast cancer awareness and the importance of early detection with mammograms by distributing informational brochures, pink ribbons, bracelets and stickers. They will also be selling Jim ‘N Nick’s gifts cards for $10; half of the proceeds will go to the Angel Squad to support breast cancer patients, including assisting navigators in the Breast Health Center and Diagnostic Mammography at The Kirklin Clinic of UAB Hospital.

Oct. 6: The Patsy Pull in Downtown Collinsville

Gather a team of eight to see if you have what it takes to pull a fully loaded fire truck 40 feet. The fastest time will take home bragging rights, all in support of BCRFA. Enjoy live music, food, inflatables, door prizes and halftime competitions. Find more information on Facebook at The Patsy Pull.

Oct. 12: Pink Luncheon Benefiting BCRFA

This year’s 10th annual luncheon theme is all about getting your groove on and “Stayin’ Alive.” Make a minimum donation of $25 to BCRFA, and head over from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to enjoy a buffet and prizes at the MSE Building Co. (5500 Derby Drive, Birmingham). RSVP at 205-833-9010.

Oct. 11: Charity Shopping Event at Kendra Scott at The Summit

Kendra Scott at The Summit will have a charity shopping event from 5-7 p.m., with a percentage of sales benefiting BCRFA.

Oct. 12-21: Calera Goes Pink!

Join the city of Calera as they “Go Pink” to support breast cancer research in Alabama. This citywide event kicks off with the Calera High School football game on Friday, Oct. 12, and a golf tournament at Timberline on Sunday, Oct. 21. For details, call BCRFA at 205-996-5463.

Oct. 13: Susan G. Komen North Central Alabama Race for the Cure

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is the largest series of 5K run/fitness walks in the world. The local race will begin at Regions Field in downtown Birmingham. Race-day registration and packet pickup will begin at 7 a.m. The parade takes place at 8 a.m. The 5K starts at 9:15 a.m., and the 1-mile fun run/walk is at 9:45 a.m. Detailed information and registration is available online [link.email.dynect.net].

Oct. 19: Rock Creek Pharmacy “Shot for Cure”

Rock Creek Pharmacy in Bessemer (6817 Warrior River Road, Suite 101) will donate $5 to BCRFA for every flu shot given that day.

Nov. 17: CrossFit Chelsea’s Fight Like a Girl

Head out to CrossFit Chelsea to “Fight Like a Girl,” a two-person, mixed-gender CrossFit team event raising funds and awareness for BCRFA.