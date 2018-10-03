Life in old Alabama Power villages getting second look

In the early 20th century, as Alabama Power built dams it also helped develop the state by investing in industry, and providing opportunities for jobs and a higher quality of life. The company’s early hydroelectric projects – Lay, Mitchell, Martin and Jordan – were so large that for many years they remained the most complex and expensive construction projects in state history.

The land where these projects arose was rough and remote, being many miles from the nearest cities. To muster and maintain the workforce necessary for construction, the company built temporary villages, with housing and dining halls. Some had amenities like hospitals and commissaries. As each construction project wound down, many of the workers stayed with the company, moving on to the next project.

Since the dams at that time required manual operation and 24-hour supervision, “permanent villages” with houses, recreation facilities and in some cases schools, were established for the workers and their families.

Jordan Dam at night. (Courtesy of Joe McDonald. All rights reserved. Used with permission) Jordan Dam marker. (Alabama Power Company Archives and Museum) Jordan Dam mess hall, July 1927. (Alabama Power Company Archives and Museum) Jordan Dam community hall. (Alabama Power Company Archives and Museum) Jordan Dam hospital. (Alabama Power Company Archives and Museum)

Village documentation

In the 1950s, as automobiles became more commonplace and technology allowed for automation, the need waned for villages at the hydroelectric dams and steam plants. Through the decades that followed, most of the buildings and houses were relocated, refurbished for other uses or torn down. Today, only a handful of the permanent village houses remain, and Alabama Power is working to document the history before it is lost.

Under Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) relicensing requirements, the company is completing historical assessments of hydroelectric sites more than 50 years old. Bill Gardner, an engineer in Environmental Affairs, has led the multi-phase assessments that begin with analysis of the significance of each dam and powerhouse.

“To do this, we gather internal documents, engineering records from reproduction graphics, and photographs and information from the Corporate Archives,” Gardner said. “Then, I use historic archival documents and photographs, and interviews and focus groups with former village residents, to learn about the village – the layout, use of the buildings over time, and the social and real-life stories of the people who grew up there.”

Jordan Dam villagers walk the former village site to help APC Environmental Affairs Engineer Bill Gardner document the village history. (Alabama Power Company Archives and Museum) Bill Gardner, APC Environmental Affairs engineer, speaks to former village residents. (Alabama Power Company Archives and Museum) Sam Mooney, former Jordan Dam villager, correlates village photographs and diagrams. (Alabama Power Company Archives and Museum) Group photograph taken during the March 2018 visit to the dam. Individuals (left to right): Bill Gardner, Sam Mooney, Joe McDonald, Ken Mooney, Patricia Jones Halladay, Margaret Jones Barnett, Amanda Fleming of Kleinschmidt and Associates, Erin Harney, Gloria Adamson Johnson, Cathie McDonald Stahlkappe, Jeremiah Stager, Bill Tharpe and Denny Winn. (Alabama Power Company Archives and Museum) Village architectural features uncovered by the University of Alabama Office of Archaeological Research. (Courtesy of the Office of Archaeological Research. All rights reserved. Used with permission) Archaeological artifacts recovered by the University of Alabama Office of Archaeological Research. (Courtesy of the Office of Archaeological Research. All rights reserved. Used with permission)

Finally, a cultural resource management firm is hired to perform archaeological and architectural assessments at the sites. These specialists compile a report using all the information collected and submit it to the Alabama Historical Commission, the agency that governs historic property management plans.

“Even though we looked at them (the dam and village) separately, they are tied together. The village wouldn’t be there but for the dam, and the dam couldn’t be built without the village,” Gardner said.

For Gardner, who has been with the company for 38 years, it’s more than just a job: it’s a passion.

“I’ve enjoyed being a longtime employee of the company … hearing the experiences of the people or their parents, that have worked at the company those generations, and taking pride that the company is over 100 years old,” Gardner said.

“I could walk away today and say that I made a difference,” he continued. “The work product will be self-sustaining.”

Jordan Dam

Jordan Dam is undergoing the second phase of assessment. Utilizing employee and word-of-mouth connections, Gardner has located about a dozen former residents of Jordan village. Several former villagers gathered at the company’s Wetumpka Business Office for a focus group before heading to the site of their former childhood homes.

For many of the villagers, it was their first time back to the dam since childhood.

“It was great to see some of my old friends that I haven’t seen in decades,” said Joe McDonald, whose father, Bross K. McDonald, was a plant operator. The late McDonald was responsible for taking hourly readings of the plant’s output and switching generators on or off as directed by central dispatch in Birmingham.

“It’s great that you’re documenting the history of the Jordan Dam village,” McDonald commented.

“The other villagers who were at the meeting are like family,” said Margaret Jones Barnett, whose father, Spike Jones, started with the company in the 1940s, first at Chickasaw, then transferring to Jordan. A welder and mechanic, Jones repaired the dam turbines.

“We grew up together, played together and partied in the village together. My sister, Patricia Jones Halladay, and I love to go back to the dam as often as we can,” Barnett said. “It always has a feeling of going back home. We go back and relive our childhood.”

Gardner hears a lot of similar sentiments. “In addition to going back to their childhood, it is also looking back at their parents, and having some pride that their parent had a job at the dam. Alabama Power was important,” Gardner said.

“This is the first time all of this information has been pulled together … and it’s one of these documents that will last,” he said.

Adamson house at Jordan Dam. (Courtesy of Gloria Johnson. All rights reserved. Used with permission) Birthday party at Jordan Dam. (Courtesy of Gloria Johnson. All rights reserved. Used with permission) Margaret Jones Barnett, sister-in-law Janet Jones and Patricia Jones Halladay, c. 1952-1953, on the steps of the Jones House. (Courtesy of Margaret Barnett. All rights reserved. Used with permission)

Anyone with information, villager contacts or photographs of any of Alabama Power’s hydroelectric dams or steam plants is encouraged to visit the company’s archives. To share memories or photographs, contact Erin Harney, [email protected] or 205-257-2095.